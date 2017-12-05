Girl molested by group of men in broad daylight, video goes viral

In a shocking incident, a college student was allegedly molested by a group of men in broad daylight in Bargarh district in Odisha. The police acted after the video of the molestation went viral and arrested six people.

As seen in the video, the miscreants also thrashed a youth who was accompanying the girl. The culprits hid their faces with clothes while committing the crime.

It can be seen in the video that the girl pleaded them repeatedly to spare her, but her plea fell on deaf ears.

According to Lakshminarayan Panda, a police official at Padmapur, four prime accused and two others have been arrested and attempts are on to nab others who were part of the group that molested the girl.

Odisha Director General of Police Rajendra Prasad Sharma said that apart from other charges, the accused have also been charged under IT act. He added that police officials have been instructed to take strong action in the case.