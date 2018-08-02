हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chhattisgarh

Girl students allegedly made to wash dishes in Chhattisgarh school, probe to be conducted

Speaking on the incident, Koriya district Assistant Commissioner highlighted that the girl students had to wash the utensils in the school probably due to the workers' strike.

In a shocking incident in Chhattisgarh, girl students were allegedly made to wash dishes at Kanya Ashram (residential school for tribal girls) in Pahadpara area of Koriya district, as reported by news agency ANI on Thursday.

Speaking on the incident, Koriya district Assistant Commissioner highlighted that the girl students had to wash the utensils in the school probably due to the workers' strike. However, he added that a probe will be conducted to find out the circumstances that led to such an incident. He also said that students cannot be asked to do such sort of tasks.

"It probably happened due to workers' strike. The probe will be held to find out under what circumstances this happened. Students can't be asked to do such tasks," the Assistant Commissioner was quoted by ANI as saying.

