Give evidence or stop crying before the world: Hafiz Saeed's son-in-law dares India

NEW DELHI: Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's son-in-law Khalid Waleed on Tuesday dared India to prove allegations or “stop crying.”

Waleed, who's reportedly being groomed by Saeed to take over Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT) and anti-India operations, told New Delhi to stop crying on America's shoulders.

“India is always crying internationally. Why don’t you provide evidence instead of just using television clips of the Mumbai attacks? America has asked for Hafiz Saeed’s re-arrest only because of pressure from India,” Waleed told Hindustan Times.

His statements come amid several Pakistani leaders defending JuD chief Hafiz Saeed's release and openly supporting the Kashmir cause.

Pakistan’s former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, in a television interview, also backed Saeed's release and his outfit's role in waging 'Jihad' in Kashmir.

''I like Hafeez Saeed a lot and support his outfit JuD,'' Pervez Musharraf said, adding, ''I am a big Lashkar-e-Toiba's supporter also.'

Acknowledging the role of terror outfits like JuD and LeT are waging a 'jihad' for the liberation of Kashmir from India, the former Pakistan president said, ''Yes, they are involved in Kashmir and I support them.''

Saeed, the co-founder of LeT and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief, was freed by a Pakistan court after 297 days of house arrest.

His release was met with global outcry, with the United States warning Pakistan of repercussions if he's not immediately re-arrested.

Saeed, who carries a bounty of $10 million on his head for terror activities, filed a petition in the United Nations asking his name to be struck off from the list of global list of designated terrorists.

Supporting India, US Congress member Tulsi Gabbard tweeted on Tuesday, “Ridiculous-Not only did Pakistan give refuge to Bin Laden, responsible for attacks against US on 9/11, Pakistan set free a terrorist who has a $10 million American bounty on his head. Saeed was the mastermind behind the Mumbai attack that killed hundreds, including 6 Americans.”