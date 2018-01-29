Give me bread or death: Jhansi woman’s appeal to administration

A poor woman in Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh has been compelled to seek death from the district administration. The woman, Nargis, has been protesting in front of the office of the district collector with a placard saying – “Roti do ya phir maut do (give me bread or give me death)”.

Wife of a daily-wage labourer, Nargis was forced to pay Rs 4000 by a government ration shop owner for a ration card, which is supposed to be made free of cost. Recently when she went to the shop to get her share of ration, she was denied the same and told that her card had expired.

The ration shop owner even duped her saying he would get her ration card renewed from Lucknow if she paid a sum of Rs 4000. She struggled to arrange the money but somehow managed to pay the amount to him in instalments. However, it turned out to be a futile exercise as neither did she get a new card nor any ration.

This incident took place eight months back and since then she has been struggling to make ends meet as she also has the responsibility of two children.

Despite her protests, she was denied permission to meet the district collector.