Give up Twitter politics, work on ground: BJP to Rahul

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said the Congress is on the wane throughout the country and advised its Vice President Rahul Gandhi to give up Twitter politics and work on the ground.

Referring to BJP's success in the first phase of Maharashtra Gram Panchayat polls, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the party's performance showed it was the choice of the poor.

"The whole country is supporting Modiji and the BJP for development and the Congress is shrinking in every part of the country. It is going in reverse direction. Even in the meetings of Congress, people chant Modi-Modi. We saw it yesterday (Monday) in Bihar," Javadekar told reporters here.

Referring to the reported resentment in various state units of the Congress, he said the Congress got divided in Gujarat after Shankar Singh Vaghela left the party but Rahul Gandhi was not paying attention to it.

"Even in Amethi, many Congress workers joined the BJP today (Tuesday). In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, there is no chance of Congress' revival," he said.

In the first phase of Gram Panchayat polls in Maharashtra, out of 2,974 panchayats for which the results were declared on Monday, the BJP won 1,457, followed by the Congress that won 301, Shiv Sena 222 and the Nationalist Congress Party 194 panchayat bodies.

Slamming Rahul for Congress' poor performance, Javadekar said: "Rahul Gandhi is on Twitter only. Your strength shows when you have the ground and then you tweet. It is (political) bankruptcy if you are only depending on tweets and do not have the ground force. Social media can only be addition to the ground force, which BJP follows."

On Rahul's comment on women in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakhas, Javadekar said: "He (Rahul) has never seen the shakhas. In Rashtriya Sevika Samiti (the women wing of RSS) women hold separate shakhas. But Rahul Gandhi never tried to know about it. He only tweets and that too dictated content."

