Pranab Mukherjee

Glad that Pranab told RSS what's wrong with its ideology: Chidambaram

Former president Pranab Mukherjee had attended an RSS event in Nagpur despite extreme criticism.

New Delhi: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Friday said he was happy to know that former President Pranab Mukherjee had shown the mirror to the Rashtryiaswayam Sewak Sangh (RSS).

Former union minister, who had earlier expressed concerns over Pranab Mukherjee's decision to attend an RSS event in Nagpur, said that he was glad that the former president had told the RSS as to what was wrong with its ideology.

"Happy that Mr Pranab Mukherjee told the RSS what is right about Congress` ideology. It was his way of saying what is wrong about RSS` ideology," Chidambaram tweeted on Mukherjee's Nagpur visit on Thursday.

Speaking at the ''Tritya Varsh Varga'' or the last leg of the three-year Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) training programme at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Mukherjee said that India`s multiple faiths and cultures made it tolerant and that the soul of the nation resided in its pluralism and secularism.

"This plurality of our society has come through assimilation of ideas over centuries. Secularism and inclusion are a matter of faith for us. It is our composite culture which makes us into one nation," the former president said.

His visit to RSS headquarters had, however, drawn a lot of flak from the Congress party, including from his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee.

(With IANS inputs)

