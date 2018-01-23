'Global role model': Who said what about PM Modi's speech at WEF in Davos

DAVOS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first speech at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday cautioned the world against growing protectionism and rise in tariff and non-tariff barriers that are impeding global trade.

Addressing the plenary session of the World Economic Forum, he said there was a need for reform of the international institutions for economic and political security in keeping with the ground realities.

He also said that reforms brought by his government in the last three years had replaced red tape with red carpet and laid the roadmap for transformative change.

Here is how those in attendance at the event reacted to his speech

Suresh Prabhu, Union Minister: PM has a vision of creating a new India by 2022. He said that why not create a new World at the same time when we are creating a new India. That is the substance of his speech, 'New World with New India'

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister: It was a very enthusiastic speech. The PM talked about how Indian ethos can be a global role model in today's conflicting times.

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM: It wasn't speech of a political leader but that of a statesman, a global leader. He also talked about what India is doing. He gave a message that we are here not only to speak but what we speak is transformed into action.

Rajan Mittal, VC & MD of Bharti Enterprises: PM Modi spoke as a global statesman speaks not only about India but also globalisation and larger issues of climate change and terrorism. Yes, he spoke about reforms, the world is going inward and India is globalising and is ready for business.

Modi is leading a big government and business delegation to the summit in Davos, the first Indian prime minister do so in 21 years. He is aiming to showcase India as a fast growing economic power and a potential driver of global growth.