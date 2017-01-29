Goa Assembly elections: Manohar Parrikar to release BJP poll manifesto

Panaji: With barely a fortnight left for the Goa Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will on Sunday release the party's election manifesto in here.

Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar will unveil the poll manifesto today. Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar will unveil the poll manifesto today.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and others will also be present on the occasion.Devendra Fadanvis and others will also be present on the occasion.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the people of Goa a better life and said they would ensure that the state 'blooms' if BJP is voted to power.

Asserting that the government has contributed a lot towards the development of Goa, Prime Minister Modi said they have given more to Goa in 25 months than what other governments in past gave it in 50 years.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Prime Minister Modi said Goa witnessed slow development during 1990-2000 due to political instability.

Appealing the people of Goa to vote for them, Prime Minister Modi said, "I would make the state most comfortable in the country if the voters give us a comfortable majority."

Goa goes to polls on February 4.