Goa board Class 12th results 2018: GBSHSE (Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education)+2 Results to be declared soon

PANAJI: The results of Class 12 or Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (HSSC) conducted by Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is likely to be declared on April 25, Wednesday. After the announcement, the results will be available on the board's official website - gbshse.gov.in.

Goa Board Class 10th exams were held from April 2 to April 21, while Class 12 exams were held between March 5 and March 26. The candidates will also be able to check their GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2018 on three other portals - results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Traditionally, the results are announced by last week of April or first week of May.

Here is how to access your GBSHSE 10 Matriculation result 2018 and GBSHSE Class 12 Senior Secondary result 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website of GBSHSE - www.gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the tab which says Results.

Step 3: There will be two options - GBSHSE Class 10 Results 2018 or SSC Results 2018; and GBSHSE Class 12 Results 2018 or HSSC Result 2018.

Step 4: Click on the links. Input your roll number, name and other required details.

Step 5: Once you have the result, download a copy and save it for future reference.

You can also register yourself on the website with your name, roll number, mobile number and email ID so that you are notified once the results are declared.

About the board

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is corporate statutory body. It aims - 1. to provide secondary and higher secondary education and for this purpose grant recognition to the required number of such schools in the territory; 2. to pay special attention to the improvement of the secondary and higher secondary education so that it meets the required needs and standards of economic and social development; 3. to provide adequate facilities for educational and professional advancement of socially and educationally backward communities; 4. to take such steps

and such measures as may lead to intellectual, academic, physical and cultural development of the youth.