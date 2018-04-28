Goa board GBSHSE class 12th results 2018 to be announced soon, check gbshse.gov.in

A total of 18499 Class 12 students will get the results of a year's hard work today when the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) declares the results of Class 12 Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (HSSC) at 10 am. The results will be declared by the GBSHSE on the board's official website - gbshse.gov.in. The candidates will also be able to check their Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Class 12 exam results 2018 on - exametc.com, examresults.net, examresults.net/goa, knowyourresult.com, indiaresults.com/select-state.html, results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

The Goa Board said on its official website that the distribution of passing certificates cum statement of Grades/Marks of HSSC Examination will be done on 30 April 2018 from 9.30 a.m. to 01.00 p.m. Higher Secondary Schools from Bardez, Tiswadi, Pernem, Bicholim, Sattari, Ponda and Dharbandoda can collect their results from the Board’s office, Porvorim, Bardez in Goa. Higher Secondary Schools from Canacona, Quepem, Sanguem, Salcete and Murmugao can collect their results from Loyala Higher Secondary School, Margao Salcete Goa.

How to check the GBSGSE Class 12 results on gbshse.gov.in

* Log on to gbshse.gov.in

* Click on the link that says GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2018

* Fill in your details for your Class 12th Results

* Enter the roll number and submit

* Download the result. You can also take a print out for your record.

The results can also be accessed through SMS and IVRS.

SMS

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750

GB12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242

IVRS & USSD

• 58888 (58888xxx multi-modals)

• *588# (*588# multi-modals)

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) Class 12 exams were held between March 5 and March 26. A total of 18499 candidates had appeared for the exams which included 9667 girls and 8832 boys. The GBSHSE said on its official website that the heads of the institutions should refrain candidates or parents for the collection of passing certificate cum statement of the grade/ Marks/ Rectification to the office. The private candidates should collect their passing certificate cum statement of Grade/Marks from Board’s office, Alto Betim Bardez Goa, on producing hall ticket.

The exams were conducted across the state at 16 centres. The vocational stream board exams and those for children with special needs were held from March 6, 2018. Students who appeared for the Goa HSSC Examinations 2018 had to register online through the Goa Board website.