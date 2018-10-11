हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Goa

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar calls alliance partners to AIIMS, likely to discuss reshuffle

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has called alliance partners of his government at Delhi's All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to meet him on Friday.

Image Courtesy: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has called alliance partners of his government at Delhi's All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to meet him on Friday.

The list of the ministers who will be visiting the Parrikar includes Goa cabinet ministers, leaders of alliance partners and PWD minister Sudin Dhavalikar.

Adding to that, Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai, Revenue minister Rohan Khaunte and Minister for Art and Culture Govind Gaude will also be visiting AIIMS, news agency ANI reports. 

 "The alliance partners have been called for a meeting by the CM in Delhi on October 12 at AIIMS where he is admitted," a senior official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

During the meeting, Parrikar would discuss "matters related to the state's governance," he said.

"I have been invited for the meeting with the chief minister in Delhi on October 12. I don't know who else is invited," Gawade said, adding that he has not been informed about the meeting's agenda.

This would be the first formal meeting chaired by Parrikar since his admission to the AIIMS last month. Highly placed sources said Parrikar is likely to distribute additional portfolios to his Cabinet ministers during this week.

"A discussion is likely in the meeting about portfolios to be distributed to the allies," a source said.

Parrikar, 62, is admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi since September 15 for a pancreatic ailment.

BJP president Amit Shah had last month said Parrikar would continue as the chief minister and that there would be a reshuffle of his Cabinet soon.

