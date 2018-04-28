Goa Class 12 board results 2018 declared: GBSHSE announces Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (HSSC) results 2018 on gbshse.gov.in

PANAJI: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on April 28 declared the results of the Class 12 Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (HSSC) at 10 am. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) Class 12 results can be accessed on the board's official website - gbshse.gov.in.

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) Class 12 exams were held between March 5 and March 26. 18499 candidates had appeared for the exams which included 9667 girls and 8832 boys. Of the total candidates who appeared for the exam, 4321 were from Arts stream, 5595 from Commerce, 5728 from Science, 2855 from vocational studies.

The Goa Board said on its official website that the distribution of passing certificates cum statement of Grades/Marks of HSSC Examination will be done on 30 April 2018 from 9.30 a.m. to 01.00 p.m. Higher Secondary Schools from Bardez, Tiswadi, Pernem, Bicholim, Sattari, Ponda and Dharbandoda can collect their results from the Board’s office, Porvorim, Bardez in Goa. Higher Secondary Schools from Canacona, Quepem, Sanguem, Salcete and Murmugao can collect their results from the Loyala Higher Secondary School, Margao Salcete Goa. The private candidates should collect their passing certificate cum statement of Grade/Marks from Board’s office, Alto Betim Bardez Goa, on producing hall ticket.

Here is how to the GBSGSE Class 12 results on gbshse.gov.in

* Log on to gbshse.gov.in

* Click on the link that says GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2018

* Fill in your details for your Class 12th Results

* Enter the roll number and submit

* Download the result. You can also take a print out for your record.

The results can also be accessed through SMS and IVRS.

SMS

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750

GB12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242

IVRS & USSD

• 58888 (58888xxx multi-modals)

• *588# (*588# multi-modals)

The candidates can also check their Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) Class 12 exam results 2018 on - exametc.com, examresults.net, examresults.net/goa, knowyourresult.com, indiaresults.com/select-state.html, results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.