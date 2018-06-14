हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar returns to India after undergoing treatment in USA

Manohar Parrikar had been suffering from a pancreatic ailment since March 2018

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar returns to India after undergoing treatment in USA
Image Courtesy: ANI

Goa: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday returned to India from the United States of America (USA), where he was under treatment for the last two and half months. Parrikar landed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport and will fly to Goa.

He had been suffering from a pancreatic ailment since March 2018 and had gone to the US for treatment.

A senior official at the Goa Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had on Wednesday said that Parrikar would arrive in Panaji on Thursday.

Before leaving Goa, Parrikar had formed a cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration on governance and other issues, in his absence. He was monitoring the affairs of the state from the US.

The tenure of the committee comprising Sudin Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Francis D'Souza of the BJP and Vijai Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party expires on June 30.

The official said Parrikar is likely to chair a cabinet meeting on June 15 to decide the dates for the upcoming monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly.

According to sources, all ministers have been directed to attend the meeting. Of the 11 members in the state cabinet, two are currently not in Goa. While Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar remains hospitalized in Mumbai after suffering brain stroke, Urban Development Minister Francis D'Souza is in Portugal on vacation. 

The Congress had alleged that the state administration has collapsed in absence of Parrikar who holds a host of portfolios including home, finance, personnel, and general administration.

Parrikar was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 for pancreatitis and was discharged on February 22. He returned to Goa the same day and presented the Budget in the Assembly, but the session was truncated to only four days owing to his illness.

He was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital on February 25 after he complained of dehydration and was discharged four days later. The chief minister went to Mumbai again on March 5 for his further check up from where he was referred to the USA.

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
Manohar ParrikarGoa CMGoa Chief MinisterParrikarBJPBharatiya Janta PArty

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close