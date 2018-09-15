हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar shifted to Delhi AIIMS for treatment

Parrikar had returned from the US in the first week of September following which he was admitted to the hospital at Candolim.

New Delhi: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Saturday for a health checkup. 62-year-old Parrikar was undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa.

The chief minister was scheduled to reach AIIMS at around 1.30 pm on Saturday. He has been admitted to an all private ward and treated under the Gastroenterology department.

Clearing speculations, Deputy Speaker of Goa Assembly Michael Lobo earlier in the day confirmed that Parrikar will continue to serve as the Chief Minister of Goa. Earlier doubts had been raised regarding his continuation in the post because of his ailing health.

Parrikar had returned from the US in the first week of September following which he was admitted to the hospital at Candolim. Earlier this year, he had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US.

Sources stated that Parrikar had Friday spoken to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah over the phone, who enquired about his health.

The Goa BJP had held a meeting of its state-level core committee on Friday. The core committee members had later met Parrikar.

(With inputs from PTI)

