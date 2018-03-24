हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Goa CM Parrikar responding well to treatment in US: Suresh Prabhu

Suresh Prabhu took to Twitter and informed that Manohar Parrikar was in good shape at a US hospital.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 24, 2018, 19:40 PM IST
Panaji: Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is responding well to treatment in the United States, Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Saturday.

Former union Railways minister took to Twitter and informed that Parrikar was in good shape at a US hospital.

"Spoke to @manoharparrikar who is responding well to treatment in the US. Hospital. Wished him a speedy recovery, early return home to lead Goa," Prabhu said in the tweet.

Parrikar has not been keeping well for some time and was been admitted to a New York hospital earlier this month.

After being admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai twice since February 15, he was flown to the US on March 7 for further treatment.

The Goa CMO has repeatedly maintained that Parrikar suffers from "mild pancreatitis"

