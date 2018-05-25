Goa SSC class 10 result 2018: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) to declare Class 10 Results 2018 today on gbshse.gov.in at 12 noon

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the Goa SSc Class 10th results 2018 on Friday (May 25) at 12 noon. The Goa SSC class 10 exams were conducted in the April between 2 April 2018 and ended 21 April, 2018. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Goa Board Class 10 results 2018 on its official website gbshse.gov.in. Students can also access the GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10th Results 2018 on results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Last year, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education had announced the Goa SSC Exam Results in April.

The GBSHSE official website gbshse.gov.in will also have the information related to pass percentage, number of candidates, gender-wise pass percentage, names of toppers, etc.

How to Check Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) Class 10th Results 2018 or the Goa Board SSC Results 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the official website gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the link that says GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10th Results 2018

Step 3: Click on GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10th Results 2018

Step 4: Fill the details like your Roll number, etc as needed to get your Goa Board Class 10th Results 2018 and click submit

Step 5: Download and save your result and take a print out for future reference

Students can also get the Goa Board Class 10th Results 2018 on Mobile via SMS. Get Your Goa SSC Results 2018 - Goa Class 10 Result on SMS

SMS - RESULTGOA10ROLLNO - Send it to 56263

Nearly 40,000 students had appeared for the Goa Board HSSC exam or Goa Board Class 12th exam and Goa Board SSC exam or Goa Board Class 10th exam in 2017.