GoAir flight with 112 onboard detects error after take off, flown back to Leh

LEH: A GoAir Delhi-Leh-Jammu flight detected an error soon after take off from Leh and had to be flown back to the base. The error was found in the engine after the flight took off from Leh at 9:20 am on Saturday.

The aircraft was flown back to Leh and landed back safely at the airport at around 9:30 am. All 112 passengers onboard the flight are safe.

GoAir said that the aircraft is currently inspection. "G8 205 (Leh - Jammu) 112 pax had a technical glitch right after becoming airborne. The flight crew chose to return back to Leh. The aircraft is on ground and being inspected. All passengers have been cared for and served refreshments. We are ensuring the next available flight options as well as hotel accommodation for passengers. At GoAir, the safety and security of passengers and crew is always accorded high priority and never compromised under any circumstance," the airline said in a statement.

