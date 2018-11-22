हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
GoAir

GoAir flight from Delhi diverted to Mumbai as Air Force occupies Pune airspace

GoAir flight from Delhi diverted to Mumbai as Air Force occupies Pune airspace

MUMBAI: A passenger plane from Delhi was diverted to Mumbai on Thursday after Air Force occupied at the Pune airspace. 

GoAir Flight G8 173, from Delhi to Pune, was diverted to Mumbai in the mornings. 

Releasing a statement on it, the airlines said, “Flight G8 173, Delhi-Pune was diverted to Mumbai because of Air Force movement at Pune air space.”

“Anticipating that there could be a delayed landing, the crew decided to divert the flight to Mumbai for refuelling as a safety measure,” said GoAir,

The flight took off from Mumbai at 12.30 PM.

