GoAir flight suffers bird-hit during take-off from Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: A GoAir flight suffered a bird-hit during takeoff from Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning. The Ahmedabad-Kolkata flight has been cancelled, informed the airline.

Nearly 166 passengers were on board when the incident took place. All passengers are safe, said GoAir.

On January 20, around 160 passengers, including Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren, had a close shave when their Air India plane suffered a bird hit while landing at the airport in Guwahati.

The Delhi-Guwahati-Imphal flight was grounded on January 19 and passengers travelling to Imphal were left stranded.

“Our AI flight was hit by a flying bird and airplane landed safely in Guwahati today,” Mr. Biren tweeted on Friday.

With agency inputs