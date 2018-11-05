हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
GoAir

GoAir flight takes off without luggage of passengers

GoAir later issued a statement on the incident.

GoAir flight takes off without luggage of passengers

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): GoAir on Sunday issued a statement saying that the luggage of passengers in its flight G8 213 from Srinagar to Jammu was not loaded due to flight load restrictions.

The GoAir spokesperson in a statement said that half of the luggage has been delivered to Jammu via another airline, while the other half will be delivered to passengers in their respective locations.

"Baggage of some passengers was not loaded on flight G8 213 due to flight load restrictions. Due to bad weather yesterday at Srinagar, the airline tried to accommodate a lot of stranded passengers who had further connections. Half the luggage has been delivered to Jammu through another airline and the rest will be delivered to the respective locations of the passengers. GoAir sincerely regrets the inc

Tags:
GoAirGoAir Flightluggage

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close