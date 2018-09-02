हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
GoAir

GoAir flight to Pune makes emergency landing in Bengaluru after snag in engine

A Pune-bound GoAir flight made an emergency landing at the Bengaluru airport on Saturday due to a major snag mid-air. The flight G8-283 was scheduled to fly from Bengaluru to Pune when its engine developed a snag.

A Pune-bound GoAir flight made an emergency landing at the Bengaluru airport on Saturday due to a major snag mid-air. The flight G8-283 was scheduled to fly from Bengaluru to Pune when its engine developed a snag.

GoAir in a statement said that after the glitch, the flight was returned to Bengaluru as per the standard operating procedure. "The flight suffered a technical glitch. As a standard operating procedure Captain returned back to Bengaluru. Post landing, all passengers were cared for and accommodated on alternate flights. Sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to passengers (sic)," GoAir said in a statement. 

Tags:
GoAirGoAir emergency landingBengaluru AirportBengaluru

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close