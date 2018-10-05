हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Goa

Goa's Deputy Speaker alarms about unemployment, says youth migrating out of state

Deputy Speaker Goa Assembly Michael Lobo on Friday raised the issue of unemployment in the state. 

Image Courtesy: ANI

Deputy Speaker Goa Assembly Michael Lobo on Friday raised the issue of unemployment in the state. 

Lobo, who is also a BJP MLA, raised concerns over the issue of unemployment by saying that the youth are migrating out of Goa.

Lobo brought in light the fact that there are many jobs which the government has not advertised and unemployment is a huge issue.

Speaking about Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Lobo said that he hopes that the issue reaches him as he is currently undergoing treatment at Delhi' AIIMS.

Lobo said, "I hope he hears me, it seems he can hear less as he is admitted at AIIMS."

Adding that the people wish his recovery, Lobo said that the people of Goa are praying for him.

Parrikar is admitted in Delhi's AIIMS as he is undergoing treatment for pancreatic ailments.

The opposition had earlier asked for Parrikar's removal due to health concerns.

Goa BJP president Vinay Tendulkar had earlier confirmed that Parrikar will soon return to the state. 

(With Agency Inputs)

