Lord Ram still lives in tent, temple should be built without further delay: BJP MLA Surendra Singh

Lucknow: BJP MLA from Ballia Surendra Singh on Sunday said that God is greater than the constitution and there should be no delay in the construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Bring new bill. God is greater than the constitution. Being a legislator, I have clearly said that God is beyond the constitution. It is a matter of faith. There should not be any delay in building the shrine. Ram temple should be constructed," Surendra Singh said.

He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for failing to build the Ram temple despite holding powerful positions.

"At a time when there is a great Prime Minister like Narendra Modi and a leader like Yogi Adityanath, who are believers of Hinduism, Lord Ram is staying in a tent. There could be nothing more unfortunate for the country and the Hindu society than this. Such a situation should be created that the Ram temple is built in Ayodhya," the BJP lawmaker added.

Adityanath had earlier raked the Ram Temple issue saying that the Ayodhya matter must be solved keeping in mind the harmony and peace of the country. He had added that the matter must be solved as soon as possible, within the constitutional framework.

On October 29, the Supreme Court adjourned the Ayodhya title suit until next year to fix a date for the hearing. The court was hearing the matter which challenged the 2010 ruling of the Allahabad High Court which divided the disputed land into three parts.