Godhra train carnage: Gujarat High Court commutes death sentence to 11 into life imprisonment
The Gujarat High Court on Monday altered a lower court verdict in the 2002 Godhra train carnage case. The HC commuted the death penalty awarded to 11 convicts to life imprisonment.
At least 59 people had lost their lives when the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express was torched at the Godhra Railway Station on February 27, 2002.