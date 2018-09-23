हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Abhilash Tomy

Golden Globe Race: Indian navy aircraft locates injured sailor Abhilash Tomy, boat Thuriya in Southern Indian Ocean

Navy officer and Golden Globe Race skipper Abhilash Tomy had earlier dismasted in extremely rough weather and sea conditions

ANI photo

New Delhi: An aircraft took off on Sunday morning to locate Abhilash Tomy, an Indian Navy officer who was injured after his vessel was hit by a vicious storm mid-way across the south Indian Ocean while taking part in the Golden Globe Race (GGR).

Aircraft P8i located Tomy and his boat Thuriya in the Southern Indian Ocean. The Navy officer and Golden Globe Race skipper Abhilash Tomy, who had earlier dismasted in extremely rough weather and sea conditions, was in communication with the Race Control at France through messages.

The Race Control has been relaying messages to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Australia, according to the Indian Navy. Indian Golden Globe Race skipper Tomy has requested for a stretcher as he is not able to move on his own.

"Indian Navy Ace Sailor Abhilash Tomy who was injured and incapacitated day before has been tracked by the Indian Navy Reconnaissance aircraft. As seen, Boat Mast broken and hanging on the side," Indian Navy said.

Earlier, the rescue efforts led by the Australian Defence Forces were underway off Perth, Australia, to find 39-year old Tomy who is a serving Indian Naval Flying Officer. Golden Globe Race is a sailing race around the world that started on July 1 from France.

During the storm, Tomy got dismasted and suffered a back injury. According to the Indian Navy, Commander Tomy is representing India in the GGR 2018 on an indigenously built sailing vessel 'Thuriya'. The yacht is in the south Indian Ocean.

Commander Tomy, in his last message via satellite phone, had indicated that he was safe on the boat but was immobile due to a back injury. The naval officer is the only Indian to have circumnavigated the globe non-stop on the legendary sail Yacht INSV Mhadei. He was awarded Kirti Chakra in 2013 by the then President of India, Pranab Mukherjee. He is also a recipient of the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award.

