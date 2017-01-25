Good news for medical aspirants! Now, students can appear in NEET thrice till they become 25
In a pleasant development for thousands of medical aspirants across the country, it has been decided that they can now appear in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) thrice till they are 25 years old.
Mumbai: In a pleasant development for thousands of medical aspirants across the country, it has been decided that they can now appear in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) thrice till they are 25 years old.
The move is aimed at discouraging the thousands of non-serious applicants who keep trying their luck at the examination.
During a University Grants Commission (UGC) meeting in Delhi it was decided that the interested candidates must fulfil a new age criterion if they wish to appear in the medical and dental exam.
The minimum age to appear for NEET is 17 years, however, the maximum age for open category students is 25 years, and 30 years for the reserved category.
To date, there has never been a maximum age defined to take NEET, nor has there been a limit on the number of attempts. "This is a good decision," Dr Pravin Shingare, director at the Maharashtra directorate of medical education and research (DMER), was quoted as saying by the Times of India.
Shingare said that the NEET information brochures contain this information and will be distributed soon.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Beaten by mob in Kolkata, US NRI vows never to return in India
- When will democracy get freedom from dynasty politics?
- DNA: Has bad time started for American 'media' after Donald Trump became US President?
- Is putting people's lives in danger the right way to promote films?
- Raees promotion: Shah Rukh Khan boards train from Mumbai to Delhi
- WATCH: Epic Staredown between Goldberg, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar at WWE Raw
- Jallikattu stir: As it happened on Monday
- Actor Rimi Sen joins BJP, says she is inspired by PM Narendra Modi
- Reliance Jio impact: Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit dips 54% to Rs 503.7 crore
- WATCH: Kiwi batsman Neil Wagner given run-out despite reaching crease before ball hit the stumps