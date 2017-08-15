close
Google celebrates India's Independence Day with special doodle

Google on Monday marked India's Independence Day with a special doodle.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 00:45
Delhi: Like it always does to mark important occasions, Google on Monday celebrated India's Independence Day with a special doodle.

A Google Doodle is a temporary alteration of the logo on the homepage to celebrate holidays, events, achievements and people. 

Also, it wrote a special message, which is as follows:

On August 15th, 1947, the front page of The Times of India jubilantly proclaimed “Nation Wakes to New Life!” Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of the Dominion of India, raised the national flag above the Red Fort’s Lahori Gate as a declaration of the country’s newly won independence.

The 90-year independence movement was a campaign marked by both peaceful endurance and unwavering patriotism, shaping a strong sense of national identity for the people of India that lives on today.

To honor the anniversary, Mumbai-based artist Sabeena Karnik used a unique paper-cut art style to create a Doodle fit for the bold and colorful celebration of today’s events. The Parliament House depicted in her work commemorates this day, this movement, and this triumph of independence.

Happy Independence Day to the Republic of India!

GoogleIndia's Independence DayDoodleGoogle doodleAugust 15thRed FortI-Day

