Google Doodle celebrates 400 years Spanish baroque artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo

Murillo was renowned for his independent spirit in painting.

Today's Google Doodle honours 400  years of famous Spanish baroque artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo. A leading painter in Seville, Spain, in the later 17th century, his works remain most admired till date, with replicas still being produced across the world.

“Bartolomé Esteban Murillo painted historical and religious scenes, portraits, and still lifes in oil and fresco during the golden era of Spanish art. Known for his dramatic lighting, radiant color palette, and versatility, Murillo brought to life a wide range of subjects, from the grandeur of his Immaculate Conception to the casual grace of Two Women at a Window,” says Google.

While his exact birthdate is unknown, it is said he was born in December 1617. He was baptised on New Year’s Day 1618 in Seville’s Church of St. Mary Magdalen. His parents died by 1628 and he became a ward of his sister's husband

Later on, he studied with the accomplished painter Juan del Castillo, a relative on his mother’s side of the family. “Murillo would eventually surpass his master and be considered the head of what became known as the 'Sevillian School' of the Baroque era,” writes Google.

“Renowned for his Independent spirit, Murillo cultivated his own style of painting, incorporating Flemish and Venetian influences and evolving throughout his career. During two extended trips to Madrid, he was introduced to Diego Velázquez and exposed to works by Venetian and Flemish masters, which deeply influenced his own work. In turn, Murillo’s paintings would go on to influence such future masters as Thomas Gainsborough and Jean-Baptiste Greuze.

“In honor of his 400th anniversary, a series of major exhibitions celebrating Murillo’s work is opening at Seville’s Museum of Fine Arts, bringing home the artist’s work from renowned collections all over the world. Guided tours, concerts, and other cultural activities combine to make this the 'Year of Murillo',” writes Google.

