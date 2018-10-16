Google doodle honours Indian tabla maestro Lachhu Maharaj

Google doodle paid homage to Lachhu Maharaj, an Indian tabla player, on his 110th birthday on October 16, Tuesday.

Born as Lakshmi Narayan Singh, Lachhu Maharaj also featured in several movies and was the maternal uncle of Bollywood actor Govinda.

Interestingly, he was nominated for the civilian award the Padma Shri, but refused to accept it since he felt audience's appreciation is enough.

Maharaj trained under the Banaras gharana and began performing at an early age.

According to reports, he played the tabla inside the prison during Emergency as a mark of protest.

Singh died in Varanasi on July 28, 2016, due to cardiac arrest in Varanasi. He was 72. His wife and daughter both live in Switzerland.