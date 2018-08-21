हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ismat Chughtai

Google Doodle honours Ismat Chughtai: All about the Urdu literary genius

Tuesday’s Google Doodle is celebrating the 107th birth anniversary of Ismat Chughtai, a significant voice in the world of Urdu literature in the 20th century. The noted Urdu writer, who wrote on subjects like female sexuality and femininity, was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1976.

Tuesday’s Google Doodle is celebrating the 107th birth anniversary of Ismat Chughtai, a significant voice in the world of Urdu literature in the 20th century. The noted Urdu writer, who wrote on subjects like female sexuality and femininity, was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1976.

An alma mater of the Aligarh Muslim University, Ismat Chughtai excelled in the genres of short stories and novels. Her writing journey began when she got associated with the Progressive Writer’s Association while pursuing Bachelor of Education from the Aligarh Muslim University.

Her most talked about works include Lihaaf, a short story published in 1942. The story revolved around a begum who shared a sexual relationship with her masseuse. Ismat Chughtai was dragged to court for her story. She was charged with obscenity.

Another popular work of the Urdu literary genius was Terhi Lakeer, a quasi-autobiographical novel released in 1943. The novel was also translated in English.

She also had her stint in Bollywood as she worked as a screenwriter for films like Ziddi, Arzoo. She made her directorial debut in 1953 with a movie, Faraib, which starred Kishore Kumar, Lalit Pawar and Zohra Sehgal, among others.

Ismat Chughtai went on to become a filmmaker along with her husband Latif. The first in the line was Sone ki Chidiya, starring Nutan and Talat Mahmood.

She breathed her last at the age of 76 on October 24, 1991.

