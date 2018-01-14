Google Doodle salutes writer-activist Mahasweta Devi on her 92nd birthday

NEW DELHI: Search engine Google on Sunday celebrated the 92nd birth anniversary of notable writer and social activist Mahasweta Devi.

Born on January 14, 1926, in Bangladesh's Dhaka, Devi made a mark for herself as a social activist by crusading for the rights of the tribals, especially in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

A writer of eminence, Mahasweta Devi was bestowed with Ramon Magsaysay award. Regarded among South Asia's most decorated authors, she was also honoured with Padmashri and Padma Vibhushan.

Following a prolonged illness, the Jnanpith and Sahitya Akademi awardee breathed her last on July 28, 2016, in Kolkata.

Devi, whose writings brought in focus the marginalised communities of the country and served as the voice of the oppressed, had in her later life helped tribals and the rural dispossessed come together and take up development activities in their own areas.