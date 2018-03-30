Google might have a vital clue in CBSE paper leak scam

NEW DELHI: Google may hold some vital clues in the recent CBSE paper leak scam. Looking for leads, Delhi Police Crime Branch on Friday sought a reply from the social media giant over the email sent of CBSE chairperson that unravelled the paper leak case.

A mail was sent to the chairperson from a Gmail ID with images of handwritten questions papers, informed news agency ANI.

tudent's worst nightmare came true on Tuesday after the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) announced that papers of Mathematics exam for Class X and Economics exam for Class XII were leaked. The board – on its official website cbse.nic.in – said the exams will be reconducted.

A day before the Class 10 Mathematics exam, that is March 27, the Central Board in Secondary Education (CBSE) received an e-mail claiming that the paper had been leaked. The police too got a call in the control room about the alleged paper leak on the same Tuesday. Later, on its official website - cbse.nic.in - the board announced its decision to reconduct Maths and Economics paper.

In its ongoing investigation over CBSE paper leak, the crime branch has so far questioned 35 people. These include the owner of a coaching centre- Vicky, students from 11 schools, 7 first year colleges students, five tutors and two private personnel. All of them allegedly received the leaked question paper on WhatsApp.

The paper leak was discovered after CBSE told Delhi Police that it received a fax on March 23 naming a person who runs a coaching institute in Rajinder Nagar area of the national capital. In its letter to the police, the board also said that the complaint it received from “unknown source” named two schools in connection with the paper leak.