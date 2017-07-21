close
Gopal Baglay appointed Joint Secretary in PMO

Gopal Baglay is a 1992 batch Indian Foreign Service officer.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 20:06

New Delhi: Senior diplomat and External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay was on Friday appointed as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office.

He has been appointed in place of Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who has been already named as India's Ambassador to Paris.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Baglay's appointment to the post for three years, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

Baglay is a 1992 batch Indian Foreign Service officer.

The ACC has also approved that Kwatra and Baglay would work together in the PMO for an overlapping period of two weeks to facilitate smooth transition of work, it said.

