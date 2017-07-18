close
Gopalkrishna Gandhi to write letters to all MPs to canvass votes

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 00:42

New Delhi: Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi, who has filed his nomination papers for the August 5 Vice Presidential election, will write letters and postcards to members of Parliament to canvass votes.

He will also send a video link to all members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha with his message on the matter, an opposition leader involved in strategising for the election said on Tuesday.

"He will write letters to all MPs in both Hindi and English, explaining why he is contesting and appealing for votes. He will also mention his credentials," the leader said. 

On August 4, a day before the election, he will meet all MPs in the Central Hall of Parliament House here.

Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O' Brien said Gopalkrishna Gandhi has the support of 360 MPs -- 125 in the Rajya Sabha and 235 in the Lok Sabha.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, a former West Bengal Governor, is pitted against National Democratic Alliance candidate and former Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu.

Last week, 18 opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal-United, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Nationalist Congress Party, DMK, and the Left declared Gopalkrishna Gandhi as their candidate.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Vice-Presidential candidate, Vice Presidential election, M Venkaiah Naidu, Parliament, Mahatma Gandhi, Trinamool Congress, Derek O' Brien, West Bengal, West Bengal Governor, National Democratic Alliance, Congress, Janata Dal-United, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Nationalist Congress Party, DMK, New Delhi

