Gorakhpur Airport closed, flights cancelled as runway gets flooded

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 16:36
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Gorakhpur: The Gorakhpur Airport on Monday has been closed and all flights were cancelled as runway was flooded with water.

Moderate to heavy rains occurred over the northern districts of Uttar Pradesh.

It is anticipated that rains are likely to reduce over Bihar, but Uttar Pradesh may continue with good showers for another 24 hours.

In the past day, Gorakhpur witnessed extremely heavy rain. Even the neighboring country Nepal is witnessing very heavy rains which have raised the water levels of the rivers.

These rivers flow across the districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar which has led to floods in many districts.

Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh will witness good showers.In the past 24 hours, Gorakhpur received extremely heavy rain of 180 mm.

However, Supaul, Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, and Chapra witnessed very light intensity of rains. Patna, Gaya will continue receiving light showers with one or moderate.

Allahabad and Varanasi will get very light rain. Rain intensity in Lucknow and Kanpur will reduce significantly.

