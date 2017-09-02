Gorakhpur BRD hospital tragedy: Uttar Pradesh STF arrests Dr Kafeel Khan

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh STF on Saturday arrested doctor Kafeel Khan in connection with the death of scores of children at Gorakhpur's BRD hospital. Khan, who was the nodal officer, has already been removed from the post.

Earlier on Friday, Gorakhpur court had issued non-bailable warrants against seven people including incharge of AES ward Dr Kafeel Khan, anesthetist Dr Satish, pharmacist Gajanan Jaiswal, accountant Sudhir Pandey, assistant clerk Sanjay Kumar Tripathi and gas suppliers Uday Pratap Singh and Manish Bhandari.

Following the deaths, mostly of infants, cases were registered under various sections of the IPC, Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Medical Council Act against nine persons, including the doctor couple.

The state-run BRD hospital attracted global attention when more than 70 children, mostly infants died within the span of a week last month. The issue also acquired a political colour with the opposition attacking the government over it.

On August 12, a day after the deaths of children were reported at the hospital Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had formed a committee to investigate the matter.

The Allahabad High Court had also sought a "detailed report" on the infrastructure and medical facilities at the medical college.

