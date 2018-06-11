हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gorakhpur hospital tragedy accused Dr Kafeel Khan’s brother shot at

The brother of Dr Kafeel Khan, who is an accused in case pertaining to the death of 63 children in Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly shot at by some unidentified miscreants. Kashif Jameel, 34, was rushed to a private hospital following the attack and his condition is said to be critical.

According to Kotwali police station in-charge Ghanshyam Tiwari, the assailants shot at Jameel at around 11 pm on Sunday. He suffered injuries in hand, neck and face. However, no complaint has been filed with regard to the attack so far.

The assailants were reportedly on an Activa, and allegedly fired three rounds of bullets on Jameel, fleeing soon after.

Jameel’s brother, Dr Kafeel Khan, was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in April, eight months after being arrested over Gorakhpur hospital tragedy wherein at least 63 children had died due to shortage of oxygen.

Sixty-three children, including infants had died in August 2017 within four days due to disruption in supply of oxygen to medical oqing to non-payment of dues to the vendor.

Dr Khan's wife Dr Shabistan Khan had in a press conference alleged that her husband and other doctors were being denied medical care in jail. The district prison authorities, however, had rejected the charges.

In her press conference, Dr Shabistan had apprehended that the doctors lodged in the prison might be "killed. "She said her husband suffered a heart stroke on March 29 but was not given proper treatment."

"Former BRD Medical College principal, Dr Rajiv Mishra, is suffering from liver disease and diabetes but he is also not getting proper medical attention," she had claimed.

