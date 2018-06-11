हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gorakhpur

Dr Kafeel Khan's brother was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Gorakhpur hospital tragedy accused Dr Kafeel Khan’s family seeks police protection after attack on his brother

Gorakhpur hospital tragedy accused Dr Kafeel Khan’s mother has demanded police protection for her family a day after former's brother Kashif Jameel was allegedly shot at by unidentified miscreants on Sunday. Following the attack, Jameel is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Reacting to the attack, Dr Kafeel Khan pointed that the assailants attacked his brother merely 500 metres away from the residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He further confirmed that a case is yet to be registered.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Khan said, “He (Jameel) is recovering right now. A case has not been registered yet as police are waiting for his health to improve so that he can tell what actually happened.”

Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur also confirmed the same, saying that the police officials are waiting for a written complaint from the family of Dr Khan.

According to Kotwali police station in-charge Ghanshyam Tiwari, the assailants shot at Jameel at around 11 pm on Sunday. He suffered injuries in hand, neck and face. The assailants were reportedly on an Activa, and allegedly fired three rounds of bullets on Jameel, fleeing soon after.

Jameel’s brother, Dr Kafeel Khan, was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in April, eight months after being arrested over Gorakhpur hospital tragedy wherein at least 63 children had died due to shortage of oxygen.

Sixty-three children, including infants had died in August 2017 within four days due to disruption in supply of oxygen to medical oqing to non-payment of dues to the vendor.

Dr Khan's wife Dr Shabistan Khan had in a press conference alleged that her husband and other doctors were being denied medical care in jail. The district prison authorities, however, had rejected the charges.

In her press conference, Dr Shabistan had apprehended that the doctors lodged in the prison might be "killed. "She said her husband suffered a heart stroke on March 29 but was not given proper treatment."

