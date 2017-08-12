Gorakhpur hospital tragedy: Death toll reaches 63, CM Yogi calls for emergency meet

New Delhi: The death toll in Gorakhpur tragedy rose to 63 after an 11-year-old child died due to encephalitis at Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the alleged disruption in the supply of liquid oxygen at the hospital had claimed lives of two children.

Yesterday, it was reported that as many as 30 children lost their lives due to encephalitis in a span of 48 hours at the hospital. As per the data procured from the BRD hospital, in past five days from August 7 to August 11, a total of 60 deaths occurred in the hospital. The families of the children have claimed that the doctors were not treating them well and the hospital was not even providing the medicines which were required for the treatment.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for an emergency meet later in the day over the alarming turn of events. It has also been reported after the meeting, the ministers are expected to visit the BRD Medical College in CM's home turf.