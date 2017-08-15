close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Gorakhpur infant tragedy: PM Modi says entire nation is with affected families on Independence Day 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today mentioned in his Independence Day speech the recent death of nearly 70 children at a state-run hospital in Uttar Pradesh, and said sympathies of the entire nation were with the affected families.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 09:58
Gorakhpur infant tragedy: PM Modi says entire nation is with affected families on Independence Day 2017

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today mentioned in his Independence Day speech the recent death of nearly 70 children at a state-run hospital in Uttar Pradesh, and said sympathies of the entire nation were with the affected families.

Delivering his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said, "Many parts of the country faced natural calamities in the recent past. Children died at a hospital, the entire nation is with them."

"Natural calamities become a big challenge. Good rains contribute to prosperity of the country, but climate change creates problems," he added.

Nearly 70 children, including infants, have died at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur in the past few days. Many of these deaths were alleged to have been caused by shortage of oxygen, a claim dismissed by the state government.

The prime minister said sympathies of the 125 crore countrymen were with the affected families and that the government would extend all possible help to them.

"I assure the people that with all sensitivity in mind, the government will ensure the well-being and safety of people and will leave no stone unturned to help them," he said. 

TAGS

GorkhapurPM ModiIndependance day 2017

From Zee News

Indian hackers take down major Pakistani govt sites on 70th Independence Day
India

Indian hackers take down major Pakistani govt sites on 70th...

Assam celebrates Independence Day
AssamIndia

Assam celebrates Independence Day

PM Modi hoists tricolour at Red Fort to mark 70th Independence Day - WATCH full speech
India

PM Modi hoists tricolour at Red Fort to mark 70th Independe...

Independence Day 2017: 21 Delhi Police personnel awarded medals
Delhi

Independence Day 2017: 21 Delhi Police personnel awarded me...

From &#039;Chalta Hai&#039; to &#039;Badal Sakta Hai&#039;, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks of Creating a &#039;New India&#039; in his Independence Day Speech
India

From 'Chalta Hai' to 'Badal Sakta Hai',...

On 70th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi urges youths to create a &#039;New India&#039;
India

On 70th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi urges youths to...

India

Surgical strike proved India's strength: PM Narendra M...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces new website to honour gallantry award winners since Independence
India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces new website to honou...

Those who plundered nation have lost sleep: PM Modi
India

Those who plundered nation have lost sleep: PM Modi

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: A wonder that is India

Tapping India’s limitless power

For past 70 yrs, India’s fauj has been its strongest shield

Independence Day 2017: We, The people

DNA Edit: Can Priyanka Gandhi’s entry revive electoral hopes?