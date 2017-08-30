Gorakhpur tragedy continues: 42 children die in 48 hours at BRD medical college

Two weeks after the Gorakhpur tragedy that stunned the nation, another 42 children died in the last 48 hours at the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College.

“42 children died in 48 hours of which 7 due to encephalitis, rest due to other reasons,” said PK Singh, the principal of BRD Medical College

Over 290 children have died at the hospital from August 1 till August 28, including at least 77 from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Among 36 deaths reported on August 27 and 28, seven children died of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), 15 in Neo-Natal Ward NICU and 14 children died of different medical reasons, claimed a senior doctor at the hospital seeking anonymity, reported DNA.

According to hospital sources, nearly 1,250 children have died since January 2017, including 175 due to AES.

Following widespread outrage over the death of children, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government suspended BRD principal Dr Rajiv Mishra.

Mishra and his wife were arrested by the Special Task Force in Kanpur on Tuesday.

Dr Kafeel Khan, who shot to limelight for saving many kids, was also sacked from his position of as the head of the encephalitis ward.

Source told the DNA, while the state goes on a sacking spree, no arrangements have been made for the replacements.

It is interesting to note that Gorakhpur and surrounding areas have been badly affected by the encephalitis infection for more than a decade.

Despite many efforts, the locals have not been able to realise the extent of the situation. A doctor on condition of anonymity told the DNA, “How will we treat these infants when they reach hospital at the last stage.”

He also said that, “the toll, if compared from the previous year, is less. Media is unnecessary making a hue and cry.”