Gorakhpur tragedy: Death toll reaches 70, PMO says Narendra Modi constantly monitoring situation

New Delhi: The death toll in Gorakhpur tragedy rose to 70, as another child succumbed to encephalitis at Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital on Sunday. Menawhile, it has also been reported that union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach Gorakhpur today, to enquire about the tragedy.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, the CM had said that he has asked a team of top ministers to determine if the death of the children was actually due to a disruption in oxygen supply at the hospital and assured to not spare anyone found guilty. "We have suspended the principal of the BRD Medical College and taking him guilty for his actions and an investigation on him has already been ordered and is underway. Those found guilty won't be spared," Yogi had said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister had also said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered and a committee has been formed to look into the Gorakhpur tragedy.

On the other hand, the Opposition hit out at state government branded the suspension as 'eyewash', and demanded that an all-party delegation should look into the matter.

Talking to media, veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said,"The administration was notified of the lack of oxygen. Local media reports also hinted at the possibility of a large tragedy in the hospital. It is shocking that nothing was done about it. Suspending the Principal after this and announcing an enquiry into the matter is just an eyewash. There should be an all-party probe into this; the matter should not be submerged at any cost." Azad also demanded the resignation of state health minister Siddharth Nath Singh immediately.

The PMO on Saturday also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly monitoring the situation in Gorakhpur and is in touch with central and state authorities. Taking to Twitter, it also informed that Minister of state for health Anupriya Patel and the Union health secretary will take stock of the situation in the state.

Yesterday, it was reported that as many as 30 children lost their lives due to encephalitis in a span of 48 hours at the hospital. As per the data procured from the BRD hospital, in past five days from August 7 to August 11, a total of 60 deaths occurred in the hospital. The families of the children have claimed that the doctors were not treating them well and the hospital was not even providing the medicines which were required for the treatment.

