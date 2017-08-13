close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Gorakhpur tragedy: Death toll reaches 70, PMO says Narendra Modi constantly monitoring situation

The death toll in Gorakhpur tragedy rose to 70, as another child succumbed to encephalitis at Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital on Sunday. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 10:45
Gorakhpur tragedy: Death toll reaches 70, PMO says Narendra Modi constantly monitoring situation
Picture Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The death toll in Gorakhpur tragedy rose to 70, as another child succumbed to encephalitis at Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital on Sunday. Menawhile, it has also been reported that union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach Gorakhpur today, to enquire about the tragedy. 

Addressing a press conference yesterday, the CM had said that he has asked a team of top ministers to determine if the death of the children was actually due to a disruption in oxygen supply at the hospital and assured to not spare anyone found guilty.  "We have suspended the principal of the BRD Medical College and taking him guilty for his actions and an investigation on him has already been ordered and is underway. Those found guilty won't be spared," Yogi had said on Saturday. 

The Chief Minister had also said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered and a committee has been formed to look into the Gorakhpur tragedy.

On the other hand, the Opposition hit out at state government branded the suspension as 'eyewash', and demanded that an all-party delegation should look into the matter.

Talking to media, veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said,"The administration was notified of the lack of oxygen. Local media reports also hinted at the possibility of a large tragedy in the hospital. It is shocking that nothing was done about it. Suspending the Principal after this and announcing an enquiry into the matter is just an eyewash. There should be an all-party probe into this; the matter should not be submerged at any cost." Azad also demanded the resignation of state health minister Siddharth Nath Singh immediately.

The PMO on Saturday also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly monitoring the situation in Gorakhpur and is in touch with central and state authorities. Taking to Twitter, it also informed that Minister of state for health Anupriya Patel and the Union health secretary will take stock of the situation in the state. 

Yesterday, it was reported that as many as 30 children lost their lives due to encephalitis in a span of 48 hours at the hospital. As per the data procured from the BRD hospital, in past five days from August 7 to August 11, a total of 60 deaths occurred in the hospital. The families of the children have claimed that the doctors were not treating them well and the hospital was not even providing the medicines which were required for the treatment. 

(With inputs from agencies)

TAGS

GorakhpurGorakhpur tragedyNarendra ModiPMOBaba Raghav Das Medical College HospitalSiddharth Nath Singh

From Zee News

Blue Whale challenge: Class 10 student suffocates himself to death in West Midnapore
India

Blue Whale challenge: Class 10 student suffocates himself t...

Bomb kills at least 15 in Pakistani city of Quetta
WorldAsia

Bomb kills at least 15 in Pakistani city of Quetta

&#039;Partition is not over&#039;: Pakistani Hindus find little refuge in India
India

'Partition is not over': Pakistani Hindus find li...

Venezuela rejects US President Donald Trump&#039;s threats of violence
World

Venezuela rejects US President Donald Trump's threats...

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta&#039;s re-election claims 24 lives: Human rights
World

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election claims 2...

Mandi landslide: Death toll rises to five, rescue operations underway
India

Mandi landslide: Death toll rises to five, rescue operation...

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee&#039;s Kolkata-bound flight delayed following technical snag
India

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata-bound flight...

Patriotism is in our DNA: Congress over MP Madarsa Board
India

Patriotism is in our DNA: Congress over MP Madarsa Board

India

Civilian injured in Srinagar petrol bomb explosion succumbs

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

British Raj: The good, the bad and the ugly

A saga of botched opportunities

The untold suffering of cross-border prisoners

A Hoshiarpur library that survived the partition

Classic dilemma: Is today’s art music trapped in a bubble?