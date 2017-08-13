Gorakhpur tragedy: Meet Kafeel Khan, the doctor who turned saviour for many children

New Delhi: Amid the heart-wrenching Gorakhpur tragedy, a pediatrician named Dr Kafeel Khan at Baba Raghav Das Hospital turned out to be the saviour of children and is now being hailed as 'hero' by the parents.

The tragedy would have been more devastating than now if Dr Khan would not have acted instantly and arranged fresh supplies of oxygen cylinders at the hospital for critical children.

In the rush when all staff members couldn't think of anything, Dr Kafeel Khan, head of the encephalitis ward immediately called several suppliers of oxygen cylinders but they denied supply due to the pending payments.

Running short in time, Dr Khan drove off along with two hospital employees and borrowed 3 Oxygen cylinders from his friend's private clinic and arranged 12 cylinders in total from different hospitals in four trips so that many many lives could be saved.

But before leaving he strictly instructed the staff members to keep pumping Ambu bags in case the oxygen supply decreases.

As per the reports of DNA, the doctor himself paid a local supplier for the oxygen. "He lends his debit card and withdrew Rs 10,000 for the payment of the cylinders and transportation of the supplies to truck drivers who brought fresh supplies from Faizabad," claims report in DNA.

The death toll of children might have increased more than 36 but the last moment of act saved few lives in Gorakhpur hospital.

What has happened so far?

As many as 30 children lost their lives due to encephalitis in a span of 48 hours at the hospital. As per the data procured from the BRD hospital, in past five days from August 7 to August 11, a total of 60 deaths occurred in the hospital. The families of the children have claimed that the doctors were not treating them well and the hospital was not even providing the medicines which were required for the treatment.

As per the lastest reports of ANI, the death toll in Gorakhpur tragedy rose to 70, as another child succumbed to encephalitis at BRD hospital today. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach Gorakhpur to enquire about the tragedy.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, the CM had said that he has asked a team of top ministers to determine if the death of the children was actually due to a disruption in oxygen supply at the hospital and assured to not spare anyone found guilty.

"We have suspended the principal of the BRD Medical College and taking him guilty for his actions and an investigation on him has already been ordered and is underway. Those found guilty won't be spared," Yogi had said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister had also said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered and a committee has been formed to look into the Gorakhpur tragedy