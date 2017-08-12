Gorakhpur tragedy: Oxygen vendor raided after death of 63 children

New Delhi: In a major development, raids were conducted at the Lucknow-based firm, which used to supply oxygen cylinders to Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital, where 63 children lost their lives due to encephalitis, claims report of a leading news channel.

The hospital in its report stated that nearly 300 extra oxygen cylinders were provided late on Friday evening because of the pending previous bills. It also informed that even after several requests, the distributor of the liquid oxygen in the hospital stopped the supply due to the over pending payment.

However, authorities at the gas agency dismissed hospital report saying,"Deaths are not due to oxygen supply cut-off, no one can stop supply like this, we know consequences."

Deaths not due to oxygen supply cut-off, no one can stop supply like this, we know consequences: Meenu Walia,HR Pushpa Gas agency #Gorakhpur pic.twitter.com/6mnCGJvx5Y — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 12, 2017

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh has assured quick action against those involved in the alleged disruption in the supply of liquid oxygen.

"People responsible for this will not be spared. Quick action will be taken against the ones responsible for this, as it is a very serious issue," Siddharth Nath said after meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

State Minister for Medical Education Ashutosh Tandon reiterated the same and said action will be taken after detailed probe on the matter.

"The Chief Minister has given us proper instruction on this issue. We will leave for Gorakhpur soon and after details analysis of the situation will take further decision on the same," Tandon said.

Earlier in the day, the alleged disruption in the supply of liquid oxygen at the hospital claimed lives of three more children.

The shortage of oxygen allegedly led to encephalitis, which is a sudden onset inflammation of the brain, following which the children died.

The families of the children have claimed that the doctors were not treating them well and the hospital was not even providing the medicines which were required for the treatment.

As per the locals, though the hospital is supposed to provide free medical assistance, neither there is proper medical facility available nor are the patients provided free medicines.

Gorakhpur DM Rajeev Rautela said that the cause of the deaths at the BRD Hospital was the disruption in the supply of liquid oxygen and has further appealed to the suppliers to not cut the supply henceforth.

Following this report, the Uttar Pradesh Government jumped in defence of the medical college, while also assuring that the District Magistrate has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and the report will be out in 24 hours.

"There haven't been any deaths due to lack of oxygen supply. And 'only' seven children have died today. Today three deaths happened in Neonatal ICU, two due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and two due to Non-AES," UP Medical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon said.

He further said that the arrangement of oxygen cylinders was duly made and a strict action will be taken against those responsible for the mishap.

Meanwhile, according to data procured from the BRD hospital, in past five days - from August 7 to August 11, a total of 60 deaths have occurred in the hospital.