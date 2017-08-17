close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Gorakhpur tragedy: PIL filed in Allahabad HC seeking judicial inquiry into the incident

 A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was today filed in the Allahabad High Court seeking a judicial inquiry and restraining doctors from private practice at the BRD Hospital in Gorakhpur where 71 children lost their lives since August 7.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 06:52
Gorakhpur tragedy: PIL filed in Allahabad HC seeking judicial inquiry into the incident

New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was today filed in the Allahabad High Court seeking a judicial inquiry and restraining doctors from private practice at the BRD Hospital in Gorakhpur where 71 children lost their lives since August 7.

The PIL filed by an advocate Suneeta Sharma and a social worker Kamlesh Singh is expected to be taken up for hearing before a bench on Friday.

As per the reports of PTI, the petitioners have blamed the deaths on 'carelessness' of the doctors at the hospital and further contended that although encephalitis claims many young lives every year there were no effective measures to contain the outbreak of the vector-borne disease. The petitioners also prayed for directions so that stern punishment was meted out to those held responsible for the deaths.

Leading daily Indian Express quoted the petitioners’ counsel K K Roy as saying, “We have raised the issue of the lack of proper investigation because the state government, which is currently investigating the case, has been denying a case of negligence. We are also raising the issue of lack of medical equipment and infrastructure at the BRD hospital, which has not been upgraded for years.”

The petition comes in line after Gorakhpur District Magistrate Rajeev Rautela in his report blamed firm Pushpa Sales, Principal RK Mishra, Anesthesia Department head Dr Satish responsible for the entire episode.

Rautela's report has also held the Oxygen Purchasing Committee President responsible in matter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh had stated that it is a clear case of criminal negligence, if someone dies due to disruption in oxygen supply, adding that when Gorakhpur tragedy probe result comes, culprits won't be spared.

 

TAGS

Gorakhpur targedyPILAllahabad HCRajeev RautelaYogi Adityanath

From Zee News

17 Opposition parties to attend Sharad Yadav&#039;s &#039;Sanjhi Virasat Bachao&#039; programme today, JD(U) calls it &#039;reeks of hypocrisy&#039;
India

17 Opposition parties to attend Sharad Yadav's 'S...

Malegaon Blast Case: SC to hear Lt. Col Purohit&#039;s bail plea today
India

Malegaon Blast Case: SC to hear Lt. Col Purohit's bail...

Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmiris want to be active stakeholders in peace process:...

Jammu and Kashmir

NIA widens net in Kashmir terror money trail

North EastMeghalya

Over one lakh people hit by flood in Meghalaya: Official

Gujarat

Swine flu kills 208 in Gujarat this year, over 900 hospital...

West Bengal

Two arrested for damaging Netaji's statue in Bengal...

Jharkhand

Cabinet nod to complete North Koel reservoir project

World

UN chief warns against military action on North Korea, call...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit | Talking to Kashmir: We should embrace Modi’s idea

Triple talaq to federalism, clear path is laid out

Passing on regulatory burdens to people is recipe for disaster

DNA Edit: A wonder that is India

Tapping India’s limitless power