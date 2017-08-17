Gorakhpur tragedy: PIL filed in Allahabad HC seeking judicial inquiry into the incident

New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was today filed in the Allahabad High Court seeking a judicial inquiry and restraining doctors from private practice at the BRD Hospital in Gorakhpur where 71 children lost their lives since August 7.

The PIL filed by an advocate Suneeta Sharma and a social worker Kamlesh Singh is expected to be taken up for hearing before a bench on Friday.

As per the reports of PTI, the petitioners have blamed the deaths on 'carelessness' of the doctors at the hospital and further contended that although encephalitis claims many young lives every year there were no effective measures to contain the outbreak of the vector-borne disease. The petitioners also prayed for directions so that stern punishment was meted out to those held responsible for the deaths.

Leading daily Indian Express quoted the petitioners’ counsel K K Roy as saying, “We have raised the issue of the lack of proper investigation because the state government, which is currently investigating the case, has been denying a case of negligence. We are also raising the issue of lack of medical equipment and infrastructure at the BRD hospital, which has not been upgraded for years.”

The petition comes in line after Gorakhpur District Magistrate Rajeev Rautela in his report blamed firm Pushpa Sales, Principal RK Mishra, Anesthesia Department head Dr Satish responsible for the entire episode.

Rautela's report has also held the Oxygen Purchasing Committee President responsible in matter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh had stated that it is a clear case of criminal negligence, if someone dies due to disruption in oxygen supply, adding that when Gorakhpur tragedy probe result comes, culprits won't be spared.