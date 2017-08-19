Gorakhpur: Yogi Adityanath hits out at previous UP governments, says they are responsible for BRD hospital tragedy

New Delhi: Amid the deaths of over 70 children at BRD hospital in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the previous governments led by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati for ruining the institutions across the state.

Addressing a gathering after launching the 'Swachh Uttar Pradesh, Swasth Uttar Pradesh' campaign which will continue till August 25, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister asserted that the governments in last 12-15 yrs ruined institutions in the state for selfish motives by institutionalizing corruption. They kept people deprived of facilities.

"I started the movement against Encephalitis. Unhygienic conditions and pollution are the main causes of the disease. When it comes to it prevention is better than cure and it starts with sanitation. Polluted water also causes fever and other diseases," the CM stated in the backdrop of recent deaths of children.

Yogi Adityanath also hit out at Rahul Gandhi and said that he won’t let Gorakhpur turn into a picnic spot. "Delhi mein baitha koi yuvraj swachhta abhiyan ka mahatv nahi jaanega. Gorakhpur unke liye picnic spot bane uski ijazat nahi deni chahiye. (There's a 'yuvraj' sitting in Delhi, who doesn't understand the significance of a Swachhta Abhiyan.. He should not be permitted to turn Gorakhpur into his picnic spot)."