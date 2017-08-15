close
Gorkhapur infant tragedy: PM Modi says entire nation is with affected families on Independence Day 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today mentioned in his Independence Day speech the recent death of nearly 70 children at a state-run hospital in Uttar Pradesh, and said sympathies of the entire nation were with the affected families.

By Zee Media Bureau | PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 08:44
Gorkhapur infant tragedy: PM Modi says entire nation is with affected families on Independence Day 2017

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today mentioned in his Independence Day speech the recent death of nearly 70 children at a state-run hospital in Uttar Pradesh, and said sympathies of the entire nation were with the affected families.

Delivering his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said, "Many parts of the country faced natural calamities in the recent past. Children died at a hospital, the entire nation is with them."

"Natural calamities become a big challenge. Good rains contribute to prosperity of the country, but climate change creates problems," he added.

Nearly 70 children, including infants, have died at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur in the past few days. Many of these deaths were alleged to have been caused by shortage of oxygen, a claim dismissed by the state government.

The prime minister said sympathies of the 125 crore countrymen were with the affected families and that the government would extend all possible help to them.

"I assure the people that with all sensitivity in mind, the government will ensure the well-being and safety of people and will leave no stone unturned to help them," he said. 

GorkhapurPM ModiIndependance day 2017

