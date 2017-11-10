Got a strong leader after a long time, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar applauds Narendra Modi

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Friday applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him a very strong leader. "After a long term, we have got a strong leader. The PM is taking significant steps, but a lot of improvement needs to be done," he said.

Speaking about demonetisation a year after the policy was implemented, he said that businesses are really down and not in good spirit but it will surely be up and running soon.

Last year also when the note ban was announced, the spiritual guru had supported the move, saying that the Prime Minister has taken a "very important step" to curb black money.

"Demonetisation was very much needed for the country. He (Modi) has taken a very important step. It was badly needed," he had then said.

The Art of Living founder had said that there is an inconvenience but people are ready to bear it for a better tomorrow. "People are very happy by the move to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes... They are facing some inconvenience which is temporary," he had said.

Ravi Shankar had also reportedly described Modi as "a tough man, with a soft heart". "Few people know that he has such a soft heart. He means business. I think that says it all," he had said.