Government begins preparations for Population Census 2012; meetings underway

Census 2021

The government has begun preparations for the next population census in 2021. According to a release of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the office of Registrar General and Census Commissioner has initiated the preparatory work for conducting next Population Census 2021.

The government has begun preparations for the next population census in 2021. According to a release of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the office of Registrar General and Census Commissioner has initiated the preparatory work for conducting next Population Census 2021.

The government has said that discussion on the same with representatives of central and state governments, as well as data users from across the country are already underway. Based on the recommendations of all stakeholders, the questionnaire for the census will be formulated.

"Meetings with stakeholders including Central Government Ministries/ Departments, State Governments and data users in the country are underway. Based on inputs from all the stakeholders, the questionnaire for census will be decided and pilot testing done," said the release.

The release by the Home Ministry came after Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir informed the Lok Sabha about the same in a written reply on Tuesday.

In Census, data are collected on all persons who are present in the country during the period of Census enumeration.

Census 2021Population censusPopulation census 2021Modi government

