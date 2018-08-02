हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kabul

Government condemns killing of Indian national, two others in Kabul; MEA to bring mortal remains home

The three men, including the Indian national, were working for an international company in Kabul.

File photo

KABUL: The Government of India (GoI) on Thursday strongly condemned the kidnapping and killing of an Indian national and two others by some unidentified gunmen in Afghanistan's Kabul.

The Centre, while directing the Indian Embassy in Kabul to coordinate with the Afghan authorities, asked it to provide all necessary assistance in bringing the mortal remains of the Indian killed there.

''It is a matter of deep anguish that an Indian national, working for an international company, was kidnapped along with two of his colleagues from Malaysia and Macedonia in Kabul today. Local authorities later informed that the three have been killed by the kidnappers,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

''Government condemns this incident in the strongest terms. The Indian Embassy in Kabul is in touch with the Afghan authorities and the company concerned in the matter. The Embassy is rendering all assistance in the repatriation of the mortal remains,'' the MEA statement said. 

The condemnation the government came hours after it was reported that an Indian national and two others were kidnapped and later killed by some unidentified gunmen in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

All three men, including a Malaysian and Macedonian, were believed to be working for a logistics company in the Afghan capital. 

They were abducted early morning and their bodies were later found in Mussahi district of Kabul province, according to TOLO News.

The Kabul Police also later confirmed the incident but refused to give further details.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

